The Minnesota Vikings had been very coy about the nature and extent of JJ McCarthy's hand injury.

The team finally put out an update on Tuesday afternoon, and it isn't good news for those looking to see more from the rookie this season.

McCarthy has been ruled out of Thursday afternoon's game against the Lions.

Per ProFootballTalk:

X-rays taken of the hand after McCarthy was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Giants came back negative, but head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Tuesday that further imaging on the injury showed that McCarthy suffered a hairline fracture. He has been ruled out for Thursday and rookie Max Brosmer will make his second start of the season. O’Connell said that McCarthy will not be placed on injured reserve and the team will evaluate his status for Week 18 after Thursday’s game.

It's bad news for the Vikings, and bad news for those looking to see more of the young quarterback.

It's been another injury-filled campaign for JJ McCarthy, who on Thursday will miss his seventh game of the season after missing the entirety of his rookie campaign with a knee injury.

The Vikings and Quarterback Max Brosmer will play host to the Lions on Thursday, a 3:30 start time.

