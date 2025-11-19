This season of Minnesota Vikings football could end up going a lot of different ways.

After a promising 1-0 start with a come-from-behind win over the Bears, things have yet to reach that level of energy again.

JJ McCarthy has made his return to lineup following an extended absence with a high ankle sprain, and results have been mixed at best.

The team is now 4-6, and frustration is mounting not just internally, but also among fans and notable team alumni.

Viking legend Cris Carter issued a critical take of the Quarterback play following Sunday's latest loss to the Bears, and was met head on by an individual very close to JJ McCarthy.

McCarthy's private Quarterback Coach didn't appreciate the criticism, and sent back a barb of his own in the direction of Carter. He has since apologized:

It started when Carter responded on Twitter to praise of McCarthy's "clutch gene" after throwing a touchdown pass with less than a minute to play against the Bears by asking a simple question: "Did you watch the first 59 minutes?" (Carter added a thumb's down emoji.) Holcomb responded to Carter with two words: "F'ckn clown." The tweet was later deleted, but the damage had been done. Holcomb has now tried to undo it. "I want to offer my sincere apology for my recent remark directed toward Mr. Carter," Holcomb said, "in which I referred to him as a 'F'king clown' in response to his comments about the Vikings quarterback play. While I will always stand up for someone I love like my own son, my choice of words was completely unacceptable."

It's anything but a good look for everyone involved.

Here's a look at the interaction:

Good to see that the apology has been issued and that all parties can move on.

The Vikings move on to take on the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for Noon CT on FOX and you can also listen to the game on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

