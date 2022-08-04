Jorge López Gets 1st Save For Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Trade acquisition Jorge López earned his first save with his new team, newcomer Sandy León drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 Wednesday.

Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela added RBI for the Twins, whose lead in the American League Central remains one game over Cleveland. Entering to a nice ovation, López, an All-Star acquired Tuesday from Baltimore, earned his 20th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

“It’s a time where to just even think about being here, being in that spot, to be in first, it’s just fun. Really fun to watch these guys daily. I love it,” López said.

He needed just seven pitches, including a three-pitch strikeout of Eric Haase. “I love to go out there, be quick. If it’s not, we battle,” López said.

López’s outing came after Minnesota starter Joe Ryan bounced back from a career-worst outing with five mostly solid innings. Michael Fulmer then pitched a scoreless inning in his Twins debut against the team from which he was traded Tuesday, before Caleb Thielbar and Jhoan Duran each tossed a scoreless frame.

RHP Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.41) is to pitch Thursday when Minnesota starts a four-game home series with Toronto. Alek Manoah (11-5, 2.43) is the Blue Jays scheduled starter.

