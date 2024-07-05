Jose Miranda 5-Hit Game, Minnesota Wins Detroit Series

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jose Miranda went 5 for 5 with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBI as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Thursday in a game called in the seventh inning due to rain.

The start was moved up an hour with threatening weather in the forecast. Rain began to fall steadily in the fourth, play was finally stopped in the bottom of the seventh and the game was called following a 30-minute delay.

Ryan Jeffers had three hits and four RBI for the Twins, including his team-leading 14th homer. Max Kepler added two hits and two RBI.

Get our free mobile app

“As a team, we’re clicking. Everyone is (having) some good at-bats,” said Miranda, whose five hits were a career high. “There’s not a single hitter you can say is an easy (out) for our team. That’s a great thing to have.”

Bailey Ober (8-4) allowed three runs — one earned — on seven hits and struck out eight in six innings to win his third straight decision. Minnesota has won six of its last seven series.

“We’re pleased,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s July. We never, ever get too far ahead of ourselves in our game. Because anything can happen any given day. But the consistency (with) which we’re playing on both sides of the ball, I think it’s great and we need to continue to do it.”

Colt Keith homered and Jake Rogers had two RBI for the Tigers. Kenta Maeda (2-5) gave up nine runs on nine hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings.

Minnesota chased Maeda with four runs after he retired the first two batters in the fourth. Miranda’s two-run double and Jeffers’ two-run homer did all the damage.''

Miranda picked up his fifth hit in the seventh, just before play was halted. Jeffers was up next, and the first pitch slipped out of reliever Shelby Miller's hand and clipped the bill of Jeffers' helmet. After a brief discussion, the umpires sent both teams off the field and called for the tarp.

Twins: RHP Pablo López (8-6, 4.88 ERA) looks for his third straight win as the Twins begin a three-game home series against Houston on Friday night. López has allowed just one earned run and struck out 23 over 14 innings in his last two starts.