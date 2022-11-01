Just How Far Did Augie and USF Football Fall in Latest Poll?

It was a tough weekend for Sioux Falls football fans. Not only did Augustana and USF lose last week, but they both fell in their contests on Saturday as well.

The new AFCA poll is out, and there isn't good news in regards to where both programs are ranked.

The USF Cougars fell from #19 to #25 with Saturday's loss to Minnesota State 38-24, while Augustana has dropped out of the poll entirely for the first time this season. The Vikings had been in the 'receiving votes' category a week ago.

The Vikings lost on Saturday at Winona State 24-7. It was their lowest scoring output of the season.

Here is the entire poll from the American Football Coaches Association:

Dropped Out: Texas A&M-Kingsville (20), Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) (22), Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.) (23), New Haven (Conn.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M-Kingsville, 42; Albany St. (Ga.), 31; Henderson St. (Ark.), 26; Winona St. (Minn.), 26; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 13; Assumption (Mass.), 12; Kutztown (Pa.), 12; Notre Dame (Ohio), 9; Wayne St. (Neb.), 9; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 8; Tusculum (Tenn.), 4; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 3; Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 3; New Haven (Conn.), 3.

Next up, the USF Cougars take on Wayne State at home, a 1:00 kickoff time on Saturday, while Augustana is also at home, playing host to Minnesota Duluth at 1:00.

Source: AFCA Polls

