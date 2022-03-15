Just How Good is New Broncos QB Russell Wilson?

One of the first big dominoes to fall this NFL Offseason is the Russell Wilson trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. In some people's minds, the Broncos gave up quite a bit for just 1 position, but few understand just how good Wilson has been thus far in his career.

Concerns over his height (5'11") out of college dropped Wilson to the third round (75th overall) despite a prolific college career. In just four seasons, Wilson tossed 109 touchdown passes, ran for 23, and was one of the most efficient college quarterbacks of all time.

Penn State v Wisconsin Getty Images loading...

After beating out Matt Flynn in his rookie year during training camp, Wilson immediately put the NFL on notice. In his rookie season, Wilson took Seattle to the NFC Divisional round, and followed that season up with a Super Bowl upset over the heavily favored Denver Broncos.

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos Getty Images loading...

Since that time, some would say that Wilson's career may be a disappointment, but I would argue that he is among the best at his position in the game. Over 10 seasons, Wilson has thrown for 3,000 or more yards in each, with four seasons of more than 4,000 passing yards.

The now 11th-year signal-caller is third all-time in touchdown to interception ratio (3.36) and is fourth all-time in career passer rating. It's safe to say Wilson brings quite the resume to the Mile High City.

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos Getty Images loading...

I'm sure that I'm in the majority of NFL fans that are excited to see how Wilson's tenure in Denver unfolds, and I think it will be a win long term for the storied Broncos franchise.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.

Pro Football Reference and Wikipedia