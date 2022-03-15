Just How Good is New Broncos QB Russell Wilson?
One of the first big dominoes to fall this NFL Offseason is the Russell Wilson trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. In some people's minds, the Broncos gave up quite a bit for just 1 position, but few understand just how good Wilson has been thus far in his career.
Concerns over his height (5'11") out of college dropped Wilson to the third round (75th overall) despite a prolific college career. In just four seasons, Wilson tossed 109 touchdown passes, ran for 23, and was one of the most efficient college quarterbacks of all time.
After beating out Matt Flynn in his rookie year during training camp, Wilson immediately put the NFL on notice. In his rookie season, Wilson took Seattle to the NFC Divisional round, and followed that season up with a Super Bowl upset over the heavily favored Denver Broncos.
Since that time, some would say that Wilson's career may be a disappointment, but I would argue that he is among the best at his position in the game. Over 10 seasons, Wilson has thrown for 3,000 or more yards in each, with four seasons of more than 4,000 passing yards.
The now 11th-year signal-caller is third all-time in touchdown to interception ratio (3.36) and is fourth all-time in career passer rating. It's safe to say Wilson brings quite the resume to the Mile High City.
I'm sure that I'm in the majority of NFL fans that are excited to see how Wilson's tenure in Denver unfolds, and I think it will be a win long term for the storied Broncos franchise.