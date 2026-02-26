This content was produced in partnership with covers.com.

South Dakota fans can't place a legal mobile bet without driving halfway across the state. A federally regulated prediction market is changing that, and with 13 regional college products on Super Bowl rosters, the 605 has more skin in this game than most people realize.

Mobile sports betting in South Dakota sits locked to Deadwood, and for most people in Sioux Falls, that drive to the western edge of the state might as well be a trip to another country. The 605 has been waiting years for Pierre to modernize its gambling laws, and it's pretty clear that wait isn't arriving any time soon. Fans have started looking elsewhere, and what they've found in federal prediction markets has made a lot of that frustration disappear.

Why These Markets Can Operate Where Sportsbooks Cannot

Kalshi's regulated at the federal level of oversight. Legally speaking, a contract on a Super Bowl outcome gets classified closer to a commodity trade than a sports wager, so state gambling statutes don't apply to it the same way. Sitting in a Sioux Falls apartment, you can fund an account and start trading without waiting on a single piece of legislation from Pierre.

New accounts have been piling in ahead of the February 8 kickoff. Minimum deposit is one dollar, and the app carries a 4.2 out of 5 user rating. For anyone in a state where the only legal alternative requires burning most of a Saturday on I-90, those numbers mean something.

Reading Prices on a Prediction Market

On Kalshi, you're buying a contract priced somewhere between zero and a dollar. Whatever it's sitting at reflects what everyone trading it collectively believes will happen, not what a sportsbook has decided to post. Seattle's contracts are going for around 67.6 cents right now (pretty much a -209 moneyline for anyone who prefers thinking in those terms). New England's going for about thirty-two cents per share, putting them at 32.3 percent and somewhere close to +210 for anyone backing the upset. Most books have New England as four and a half point underdogs, which lines up with where those contracts are currently trading.

On Kalshi you can also buy into spread-specific outcomes at varying price points and reposition as the game plays out. And with over 912,000 dollars in contracts logged while watching the Super Bowl 2026, liquidity on this platform isn't a concern for anyone wanting to move in and out of positions as news breaks.

Thirteen Players With Regional Ties on the Roster

Seattle and New England are walking into this game with a combined 13 players from Missouri Valley and Great Plains programs, one of the higher concentrations of regional college talent at a Super Bowl in recent memory. For fans in South Dakota, it's a pretty different viewing experience. Most of these guys went to school within a few hours of Sioux Falls. Some of them played on fields where people watching Sunday's game have actually been in the stands.

Who's going to tell a Jackrabbit fan that a third-down stop from a former SDSU linebacker doesn't matter?

Contracts on players from NDSU, SDSU, and nearby programs have been moving consistently all week. A lot of that volume is sitting on defensive snaps and special teams contributions, and there's a legitimate reason for it. Skill position guys can disappear from a game on one bad series or a single broken coverage. A blocking assignment or a punt coverage rep from a Missouri Valley product plays out more cleanly in the data, producing more reliable numbers week to week. Paying out a dollar for yes and nothing for no, with zero middle ground, these contracts reward anyone willing to look past the names everybody already knows. Every fourth-quarter rep from a former Jackrabbit or a former Bison carries real weight for whoever's holding that position.

Grey Zabel Is the Name Traders Keep Coming Back To

He's the Pierre native and current talk of the town. North Dakota State product. 18th overall pick in the 2025 draft. Zabel's been in Seattle's starting lineup at left guard every single week this season, and over the final month of the regular season analysts had him grading out at 80.6. From around Week 14 on he was ninth among guards in the entire league, and Seattle's quarterbacks barely felt a hand on them throughout the whole playoff run because of what he was doing at the line of scrimmage.

Still, how does a rookie guard from central South Dakota end up as one of the most-watched variables in Super Bowl prediction market trading? Zabel's performance connects directly to Seattle's rushing production, and Seattle's rushing production connects directly to yardage totals and spread contracts. His snap count and physical health going into Sunday are being tracked by high-volume traders as closely as any quarterback stat on the board. Analysts have been pointing to his impact on the running lanes as a primary reason Seattle's projected yardage totals have been moving upward in the market all week.

Watching a young star from Pierre anchor the offensive line of the Super Bowl favorite gives every Seattle contract a different kind of personal weight for anyone in the 605 sitting down to watch this game.

South Dakota Fans Finally Have a Practical Option

For the first time in a long time, fans across the state have a legal, accessible option that doesn't require most of a weekend to use. By treating a Super Bowl outcome like a financial instrument rather than a bet, Kalshi has opened a door that Pierre has kept shut for years. The offshore sites a lot of locals used in the past carried real risk with no regulatory oversight behind them. But what's available now operates under federal oversight with a one dollar minimum deposit and an app that works from any couch in Sioux Falls. The volume building on these markets ahead of kickoff suggests people across the 605 have already figured that out.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.