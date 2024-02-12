Kansas City Chiefs Repeat As Super Bowl Champions
With a relentless defense and opportune plays by their star quarterback -- including a pair of gutsy overtime scrambles -- the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years in a 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in only the second overtime game in Super Bowl history.
The Chiefs trailed by double digits in the first half and turned the ball over twice, prompting All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to body check his head coach in frustration.
But Mahomes, who has trailed by double digits in all four Super Bowls he has played, stayed calm and rallied his team with the help of a heads-up special teams recovery and a game-changing performance by defensive lineman Chris Jones.
The 49ers had the ball with 2:51 to go in a tied game, but a signature Steve Spagnuolo blitz on third down late in the fourth quarter forced a 49ers field goal.
Mahomes got the ball back with less than two minutes to play in regulation and promptly drove for a Harrison Butker tying field goal to force overtime.
And though the 49ers scored first on a short field goal after a long drive, Mahomes countered with a winning touchdown drive that secured another Lombardi Trophy for the Chiefs.
