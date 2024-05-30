Royals Snap Skid With 6-1 Win Over Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Nelson Velázquez homered twice, Salvador Perez hit his team-leading 10th homer of the season and the Kansas City Royals snapped a three-game skid with a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.
Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a double to left, and Veláquez knocked in Perez two batters later with a two-run shot to center for a 4-1 lead.
Perez hit a solo homer in the fifth inning and Veláquez followed with his seventh homer of the season to give the Royals a 6-1 lead.
That was plenty of run support for Royals right-hander Seth Lugo (9-1), who earned his fourth win in as many starts. Lugo allowed one run on six hits in six innings for his career-best ninth win.
It was the second time this season the Royals roughed up Ober (5-3). The Twins' right-hander also surrendered three homers and eight total runs against Kansas City in his first start of the season on March 31.
Ober allowed six runs on nine hits in five innings on Wednesday.
Kansas City will send RHP Brady Singer (4-2, 2.70 ERA) to the mound for the series finale. Minnesota counters with RHP Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.39), who earned no-decisions in his previous two outings.
The first pitch is 12:10 PM Wednesday on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
