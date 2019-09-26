Key to the City-Augustana University vs University of Sioux Falls

There's always that certain excitement when two teams in the same town meet on the football field. Tonight you will here and feel that vibe from the southeast part of Sioux Falls during the Key to the City game between Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls.

This is the eighth meeting for the key. USF has won six of them. And for those of you who aren't familiar with the geography of the schools, they sit only a couple of blocks from one another.

For the Vikings look for Kyle Saddler and Sean Engel to pair up on the offensive side. The Cougars Caden Walters has been solid at quarterback.

Both teams are coming into tonight's NSIC South Division matchup with identical 2-1 records.

At the last meeting the Coo would dominate the game with an impressive 576 offensive yards.