Kickoff Time Set for USD @ K-State Season Opener

Each minute, hour, and day that passes is that much closer to the college football season in 2022.

USD Coyote fans got a little bit more clarity for their countdowns on Thursday, as the kickoff time for the season opener at Kansas State has been released.

The Coyotes and the Wildcats will kick off their seasons on Saturday, September 3rd at 6:00 pm central time. It sets up as a nice afternoon/early primetime contest to begin both of the programs' seasons.

Here is official graphic from K-State Football Twitter.

Kansas State finished last season strong with an 8-5 record and a win in the Texas Bowl. It is now year number four for Head Coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan.

As for the Coyotes, they also finished strong in 2021, posting a mark of 7-5, and won 5 of their last 8 games.

For a complete look at the entire Coyotes schedule this fall, visit the official site.

Source: K-State Football Twitter

