Kirk Herbstreit will Replace Jon Gruden

Well, ESPN has found a replacement for Jon Gruden at least for the NFL Draft...

Kirk Herbstreit will take over for Gruden on the first day of the NFL Draft from Cowboys Stadium in Arlington this spring.

This is very similar to the role Jay Bilas plays on the basketball side as he is featured on the NBA Draft coverage on ESPN while he mainly serves as the lead college basketball analyst on ESPN.

Herbstreit will bring a great presence to the broadcast as he always does with more of a emphasis on what they did in college and how that can translate to the NFL.

In addition to Herbstreit, ESPN's opening night draft coverage will feature host Trey Wingo along with NFL Analyst Louis Riddick and Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr.

The NFL Draft takes place on ESPN from April 26-28.