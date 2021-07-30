Lakers Reach Deal to Acquire Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in Thursday night's NBA draft, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Wizards are sending 2024 and 2028 second-round picks to the Lakers to complete the deal, sources said.

According to the Athletic, the Wizards took the No. 22 pick and spun it to the Indiana Pacers for point guard Aaron Holiday, the younger brother of Team USA member and current NBA champion Jrue Holiday. With that pick, the Pacers took Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson.

Harrell opted into his $9.7 million player option for next season earlier Thursday, paving the way for the Westbrook trade.

Get our free mobile app

Westbrook will join LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Co. in Los Angeles, giving the team a nine-time All-Star point guard.

Westbrook, who turns 33 in November, has averaged a triple-double in a season four times in his career, including this past season. He gives the Lakers two of the top five players in career triple-doubles: Westbrook has 184, James 99.