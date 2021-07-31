Land and Food Truck Top South Dakota’s Most Expensive on EBAY

Most of us at one time or another have tried to buy something on EBAY which features so many unique pieces and everyday items.

South Dakota is of course in on the Ebay industry and there are some very interesting and expensive listings from the state.

You can get a ancient petrified buffalo energy stone from the Badlands for $18,000, a turtle fossil for $1,900 or a vintage Wall Drug postcard for $4.45.

All those items are cool, but there are two items that top the most expensive list of items mentioning South Dakota.

The most expensive item listed on Ebay from South Dakota is a lot of land north of the capital and could be turned into many things including a potential golf course.

The listing north of Pierre is for 100 acres of land which was originally intended for a golf course and housing project a decade ago.

It is listed for the "Buy It Now" price of $1,300,000 and could be yours today.

The second most expensive listing on Ebay from South Dakota is a "Amazing 2001 Workhorse 26.5' Step Van Used Kitchen Food Truck".

This food lovers dream is listed for the "Buy It Now" price of $82,500 and is discounted 21% from its original asking price of $104,500.

So if you are looking for a new restaurant endeavor or are looking for the development of your dreams, these two listings have you covered.

Now anybody can ask anything on Ebay so we have no idea how the asking price actually stacks up to the value, but pretty cool to see a million dollar listing from South Dakota