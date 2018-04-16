PITTSBURGH (AP) — James Harrison is taking another shot at retirement, and this time it's likely to stick for the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker.

The five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All Pro and 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced on Instagram early Monday he is stepping away from the game following a 15-year career that saw him go from undrafted free agent to one of the most feared players in the league.

Harrison, 39, posted a collage of pictures of his two sons and noted he's "missed way too much for way too long ... and I'm done."

Harrison played nearly his entire career with the Steelers, collecting 80.5 of his 84.5 career sacks while wearing black and gold, a franchise record. He spent the 2013 season in Cincinnati and signed with New England late last season, appearing in all three playoff games for the Patriots, including their Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.

This is the second time Harrison has called it quits. He retired briefly in September 2014 only to be lured back to the Steelers. He remained productive into his late 30s, registering at least five sacks from 2014-16. Not bad for a player who went undrafted after graduating from Kent State and spent the early portion of his career primarily on special teams.

