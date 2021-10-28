Look Out for Lane Closures on Busy Sioux Falls Street

Drivers in Southwest Sioux Falls will be dealing with potential traffic delays on a busy North/South road.

The City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department says three different sections of South Sertoma Avenue, just South of Roosevelt High School will see lane closures for road construction in the area.

Asphalt repair work will close the Northbound lane on South Sertoma Avenue in three places between Essex Drive and 41st Street.

Traffic will be shifted around the repair areas during the work, and will be maintained in both directions at all times during construction.

Weather permitting, work is anticipated to take no longer than one week to complete.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes during this project.

