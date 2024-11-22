Looking for a Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree in Sioux Falls? Here’s Where to Go
Four Places to get a Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree Around Sioux Falls
When the decorations come out for the holidays are you faced with the task of hunting for that perfect fresh Christmas tree? Shouldn't be that difficult. There are plenty of tree farms in the area. But are there?
If you won't be the family to pull out the Christmas tree from a box, then let's go hunting for one. I've got just the place for you. Actually, four locations in the Sioux Falls area.
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Strange, weird methods used to extend the life of Christmas trees
Some swear by these methods, but do they actually work? And are they even practical to try?
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant