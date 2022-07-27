Luis Urías Walk-Off Sac Fly, Brewers Nip Twins

MILWAUKEE -- — Luis Urías delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home Andrew McCutchen as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night.

McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out single off Tyler Duffey (2-4), who then walked Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Urías followed with a fly ball, and McCutchen slid home head first well ahead of right fielder Alex Kiriloff's throw.

Urías homered earlier in the game and Renfroe and Wong also went deep. Renfroe has homered in four of the Brewers’ five games since the All-Star break.

Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and Byron Buxton added a solo shot for the Twins, his 24th.

Buxton led off the game with a 449-foot drive well over the left-field wall against Ethan Small, who was making his second career start. Buxton had missed the Twins’ two-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers to rest a right knee that received a platelet-rich plasma injection Wednesday. He wasted no time showing he was back in peak form.

Chris Archer (2-4, 3.41 ERA) starts for the Twins on Wednesday's getaway game and Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20) pitches for the Brewers in a matchup of right-handers. The first pitch is 12:30 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.