Lydia Ko Wins at Lake Merced with Playoff Eagle

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Lydia Ko hit a 3-wood to 3 feet for eagle to finish off Minjee Lee on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the chilly LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship.

Ko won her 15th LPGA Tour title and first since July 2016, a 43-event stretch marked by changes in instructors, caddies and equipment and a large weight loss.

Five days after turning 21, the New Zealander won for the third time at Lake Merced after taking the Swinging Skirts LPGA at the tree-lined layout in 2014 and 2015.

More than 20 yards behind Lee in the fairway on the par-5 18th in the playoff, Ko hit a 3-wood that cleared the tree limbs on the right, landed in front of the green and rolled inches by on the right side.

She took her time with the short winning putt.

Lee, the 21-year-old Australian who won the 2012 U.S. Girls' Junior at Lake Merced, hit her second shot into the rough near the right greenside bunker and made a 10-foot birdie putt.

Ko closed with a 1-under 71 to match Lee at 12-under 276. Lee had her second straight 68.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.