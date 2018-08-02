Michelle Wie Withdraws from Women’s British Open with Hand Injury

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Michelle Wie withdrew from the Women's British Open midway through her first round because of a right-hand injury on Thursday.

The American golfer was 7 over after 12 holes at Royal Lytham when she quit.

Wie, who is ranked No. 18, said in a post on Twitter she "gave it all" but "couldn't handle the pain any longer."

Wie said she has been playing through pain all year, and that she would be taking some time off so her hand could fully recover.

