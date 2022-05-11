Major Sioux Falls Construction Project Now Underway on Cliff Ave.

Starting Wednesday (May 11), they'll be even more orange cones, detour signs, and slow-moving traffic for drivers to contend with in yet another Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Another major road construction project gets underway in the Sioux Empire on Wednesday (May 11) on Cliff Avenue, between 49th Street and 56th Street.

This latest round of construction is designed to reduce the bottleneck created at Tomar Road.

Get our free mobile app

As Dakota News Now reports, once finished, the project will add a second southbound lane to match the two lanes heading north that already exist.

Sioux Falls Principal Engineer Tony Ondricek, outlined the project for Dakota News Now. He says construction crews will begin by building up the west bank of Cliff Avenue. When that section of the road was initially built there wasn't a lot of activity in that area of town. That has since changed, forcing the need for more than just a single southbound lane to accommodate traffic flow.

Ross Kuchta with Stockwell Engineers, Inc. is overseeing the project, he told Dakota News Now, that once work is completed, there will be four lanes, two in each direction, as well additional turning lanes in some spots. Along with the improvements to traffic flow, the city has also planned a new walking path on the east side of the street. Along with new lights on the west side of the road. The water main and storm drains will also be replaced.

In the end, 3.8 million will be spent on the project to help keep up with the rapid growth Sioux Falls continues to see in that area.

What can drivers expect to deal with in the area while construction is underway?

Driving will be reduced to one lane in each direction. According to Dakota News Now, once school lets out for the year, the entire section will close and won’t reopen again until school gets underway this fall.

The whole project is scheduled to be wrapped up by November of this year.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FRON RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

9 Ways To Ruin Your South Dakota Driving Record Did you know that South Dakota uses a points system with your driver's license? Meaning that if you are convicted of a moving violation, get a ticket, you get a certain number of points.

If those points add up to 15 in one year, or 22 points in two years, you can get your license suspended . Then after the suspension, you'll have to pay application fees and the reinstatement fee.

So, what are the violation that can earn you the most points? Let's find out.

SOURCE: South Dakota Department of Public Safety