Make It 4 Straight Wins For The Minnesota Twins

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the surging Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

The Twins have won 12 of 13 to move six games over .500 (15-9) and into first place in the AL Central, which does not have another team with a winning record. Minnesota has outscored the opposition 63-25 during its 13-game run, including 25-7 during its current four-game win streak. Good hitting and solid pitching has played a part. So has the team’s confidence and poise.

Gary Sanchez hit a one-out double off Joey Krehbiel (1-3), Trevor Larnich walked and Jeffers followed with a drive over the center-field wall. He has three home runs this season, all in his last seven games.

Twins INF Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. The procedure will take place later this week, and Baldelli says there is no timetable for his return.

RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring) will make at least one more rehab start before the team decides if he’s ready to return. He went on the IL on April 17.

RF Max Kepler left the game with an illness.

Up next, the Twins RHP Dylan Bundy (3-1, 2.95 ERA) faces his former team Wednesday night for the second time since being traded to the Angels in December 2019. He gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings at Camden Yards with LA in August 2021.

For the Orioles it will be RHP Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.00) who makes his second major league appearance. In his debut, he allowed two earned runs over six innings against the Red Sox on Friday night.

Minnesota Twins baseball is on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.