Mark Gronowski is a talented, veteran, and well-respected quarterback at the collegiate level, and he's soon to be one of a kind.

Many Jackrabbit fans may have thought of him in that light for a while, but what he might do Friday and will do sooner than later is about to cement that status.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit transfer is already among elite company in one key category, and he could soon stand alone.

With his next victory as a starting quarterback, Gronowski will stand alone as the all-time winningest collegiate quarterback at any level of play:

His 51st win came in Gronowski’s 58th start. It moved gave him the FBS/FCS outright record. Boise State’s Kellen Moore had won 50 times. Win No. 52 will come in Big Ten play. The question is if it’s Friday at Rutgers in his Big Ten debut, or later. The player Gronowski tied for all NCAA divisions is Cullen Finnerty, who was 51-4 as a starter at Grand Valley State, a Division II team in Michigan. Finnerty starred for three national-championship teams at Grand Valley from 2003-2006. Gronowski led two of them at South Dakota State.

The Hawkeyes take on Rutgers on Friday night, a 7:00 kick off time on FOX.

Thus far, it's been a mixed bag for Gronowski in Black and Gold, as he's guided the team to a 2-1 start despite offensive struggles. Gronowski has tallied 6 total touchdowns in three games thus far for Iowa.

