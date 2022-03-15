Massive Water Park Planned near Mall of America in Minnesota

Sometime soon you'll be able to add one more thing to your "to-do list" when you pack up the fam and head north to visit the Twin Cities.

Minnesota has designs to start building one of the largest indoor water parks in North America.

Once completed, this new massive indoor water park called "Mystery Cove" that will be located across the street from the JW Marriott will actually be attached to both the Marriott and the Mall of America via a skyway. Which will be ultra-convenient during the bitter cold winter months that seem to run about half the year in Minnesota, right?

Get our free mobile app

According to a website for the city of Bloomington, Minnesota, the original idea for this state-of-the-art water park has been in the works for some time. It was first mentioned back in March of 2018. At that time, the plan was to start construction in 2020. Ongoing conversations regarding the project continued for the next couple of years, and then, BAM! The pandemic hit, and everything in the world came to a standstill.

Well, here we are in March of 2022, construction still hasn't started, however, plans are still underway to open Mystery Cove.

The topic was brought up again during a recent Bloomington City Council meeting. Where council members took a deep dive, (no pun intended) into the cost, and the particulars of the water park project.

Mystery Cove Waterpark City of Bloomington loading...

According to the notes from the city council meeting, the hope is to construct a water park that will be roughly 250,000 square feet and when finished, will have an admission price that will be very similar to the Kalahari Indoor Water Park located in Wisconsin Dells.

Hopefully, sometime in the not too distant future, it sounds like you'll need to pack your swimming suit the next time you make the trek to the Mall of America. Regardless of the time of the year!

Source: Bloomington City Council

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: