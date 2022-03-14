It's March 14: Pi Day! March 14 = 3/14 which is 3.14, Pi!

It is a day to celebrate the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. RAISE THE ROOF!

For a refresher on Pi let's turn to our friends at PiDay.org:

Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159.... As an irrational and transcendental number, it will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern.

Here's more:

Or, if you learn best through What Does the Fox-style parodies check this out:

Pi is an important part of geometry, trigonometry, and physics. And today is the day to show off how many places you can name it to.

Not to brag but, I can go all the way to two. That's right ladies, two places, 3.14.

