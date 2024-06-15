Max Kepler’s Historic Night At Target Field, Twins Walk-Off A’s In Extras
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Max Kepler hit a tying home run in the sixth inning and a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
The late-game hit was Kepler’s 10th career walk-off plate appearance, tied with Kent Hrbek for third-most in Minnesota history behind only Kirby Puckett and Harmon Killebrew.
Between his home run and his walk-off hit, Kepler was hit in the right elbow with a 99 mph pitch by A's reliever Lucas Erceg. Kepler stayed down for a minute before eventually taking first base.
Byron Buxton drove in the Twins' first run of the game with a triple, his third of the year.
Kepler’s tying homer was his 81st at Target Field, making him the leader at the ballpark.
RHP Joey Estes (2-2, 4.78 ERA) was set to start Saturday for Oakland against RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 5.13).
Coverage begins at 12:30 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO.
