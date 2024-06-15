MINNEAPOLIS -- — Max Kepler hit a tying home run in the sixth inning and a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Kepler singled to right off Scott Alexander, driving in Austin Martin from second for Minnesota’s third straight victory. It was the second big hit of the game for Minnesota's right fielder, who tied it at 4 in the sixth off Oakland starter Mitch Spence.

The late-game hit was Kepler’s 10th career walk-off plate appearance, tied with Kent Hrbek for third-most in Minnesota history behind only Kirby Puckett and Harmon Killebrew.

Between his home run and his walk-off hit, Kepler was hit in the right elbow with a 99 mph pitch by A's reliever Lucas Erceg. Kepler stayed down for a minute before eventually taking first base.

Two innings later, Kepler was back in the batter's box and delivered as the hero. “That's a tough at-bat for a lefty, and he went out there and he hit that ball really good and won the game for us," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It's a great opportunity and he took advantage of it."

Byron Buxton drove in the Twins' first run of the game with a triple, his third of the year.

Twins closer Jhoan Duran (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory. It was his first multi-inning appearance of the season.

Kepler’s tying homer was his 81st at Target Field, making him the leader at the ballpark.

RHP Joey Estes (2-2, 4.78 ERA) was set to start Saturday for Oakland against RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 5.13).

Coverage begins at 12:30 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO.