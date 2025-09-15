The Minnesota Vikings suffered a brutal loss on the football field Sunday night to the Atlanta Falcons.

The team is now suffering one off of it to start preparation for Week 3.

According to Coach Kevin O'Connell, the team is very likely to be without both Quarterback JJ McCarthy and Running Back Aaron Jones for this weekend's home game against the Bengals.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will likely be ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

The injury is not expected to be long term.

Carson Wentz is Minnesota's likely starter for Week 3 against the Bengals.

O'Connell said running back Aaron Jones is also likely out for Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury.

McCarthy has been sacked nine times in the first two games, including six in a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. The Falcons intercepted two of his passes, and he fumbled three times, including twice when he dropped the ball without being hit, and he lost one.

McCarthy played most of Sunday's game behind a patchwork offensive line after center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Justin Skule left Sunday's game early because of concussions.

Over his first two NFL starts, McCarthy has completed 24 of 41 passes for 301 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has also rushed seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown, but his QBR of 20.4 ranks No. 32 of 33 qualified quarterbacks in the league.

The Vikings and Bengals meet in Week 3 this coming weekend, a Noon start time in Minneapolis.

