I have been writing about the stupid things I see drivers in Sioux Falls do for a while now. To avoid being a complete hypocrite in this edition, I will start off with the stupid thing I did driving.

I Did What I Hate Most

My biggest pet peeve of any driver is when someone makes a left turn onto a busy street and uses the center turn lane to do it because the other lanes are full. Despite what you might find in other states or places on the Internet, South Dakota law does not allow you to use the center turn lane to enter that street from another street or parking lot (see SDCL 32-26-7 and 32-26-18).

Yesterday I was about to make a left turn onto 57th Street. I looked left and saw nothing, looked right and saw two cars parallel in both lanes, a red pickup truck several car lengths behind them in the right lane, and then a whole bunch of busy traffic well behind the red truck. So I timed my turn to pull up alongside the truck in the right lane.

Except the red truck wasn't in the right lane. He was in the left lane. I was wrong.

My daughter was in the car and approaching driving age. She had never seen me do what I was doing.

"What are you doing?" she asked as I pulled into the center turn lane.

"Doing what I hate, illegally entering traffic because I thought that red truck was in the right lane," I admitted.

I am not a perfect driver.

Drivers Walking Where Drivers Drive

I went to a big box store earlier this week. I was in the parking lot behind a white SUV that was moving really slow, even slower than just being careful of pedestrians. I heard a honk of their horn, then saw two people and a shopping cart shuffle to the left and get out of the way of traffic.

Yes, pedestrians always have right of way in a parking lot, but walking down the middle of the lane where the cars drive is stupid and rude. Walk along the bumpers in the parking lot and no one will hate you.

I giggled about the honking white SUV and ended up parking near it. The woman who was driving got out, cut through the cars in her row to get to the next row over, and started walking toward the store. I was taking a similar route to the store, walking 30 - 40 feet behind them.

Had I been drinking something I would have spit it out when I cleared the cars and started walking along the bumpers. The woman who drove the white SUV, who honked at two people walking down the middle of the aisle, was walking down the middle of the aisle. She did the exact same thing she honked at someone else for less than 90 seconds ago.

I giggled for the next ten minutes.

