Meet the 2025 Minnesota Vikings Draft Class & Notable UDFAs

The Minnesota Vikings entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a league-low 4 total draft picks and ended up making five and acquiring a veteran backup quarterback via trade.

Here's a look at the new additions in the draft, and a few of the more intriguing undrafted free agent names the team signed post-draft.

Here's a list of the 19 Vikings Undrafted Free Agents.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the notable new additions:

Draft Picks

Michigan v Ohio State Getty Images loading...

Round 1, Pick 24 - Ohio State Guard Donovan Jackson

USC v Maryland Getty Images loading...

Round 3, Pick 38 - Maryland Wide Receiver Tai Felton

Georgia v Alabama Getty Images loading...

Round 5, Pick 1 - Georgia Edge Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State Getty Images loading...

Round 6, Pick 25 - Penn State Linebacker Kobe King

Cincinnati v Pittsburgh Getty Images loading...

Round 6, Pick 26 - Pittsburgh Tight End Gavin Bartholomew

Undrafted Free Agents

Houston v Kansas Getty Images loading...

Kansas Offensive Lineman Logan Brown

Kansas v Brigham Young Getty Images loading...

BYU Defensive End Tyler Batty

Minnesota v Virginia Tech - Duke's Mayo Bowl Getty Images loading...

Minnesota Quarterback Max Brosmer

Kansas State v Oklahoma State Getty Images loading...

Kansas State Cornerback Keenan Garber

2025 NFL Scouting Combine Getty Images loading...

Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Joe Huber

Florida v Georgia Getty Images loading...

Georgia Tight End Ben Yurosek

Source: Vikings.com

Every First Overall NFL Draft Pick Since the 2010 Season Gallery Credit: Bert Remien