Meet the 2025 Minnesota Vikings Draft Class & Notable UDFAs
The Minnesota Vikings entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a league-low 4 total draft picks and ended up making five and acquiring a veteran backup quarterback via trade.
Here's a look at the new additions in the draft, and a few of the more intriguing undrafted free agent names the team signed post-draft.
Here's a list of the 19 Vikings Undrafted Free Agents.
Here's a look at the notable new additions:
Draft Picks
Round 1, Pick 24 - Ohio State Guard Donovan Jackson
Round 3, Pick 38 - Maryland Wide Receiver Tai Felton
Round 5, Pick 1 - Georgia Edge Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Round 6, Pick 25 - Penn State Linebacker Kobe King
Round 6, Pick 26 - Pittsburgh Tight End Gavin Bartholomew
Undrafted Free Agents
Kansas Offensive Lineman Logan Brown
BYU Defensive End Tyler Batty
Minnesota Quarterback Max Brosmer
Kansas State Cornerback Keenan Garber
Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Joe Huber
Georgia Tight End Ben Yurosek
Source: Vikings.com
