Meet the 2025 Minnesota Vikings Draft Class &#038; Notable UDFAs

Meet the 2025 Minnesota Vikings Draft Class & Notable UDFAs

The Minnesota Vikings entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a league-low 4 total draft picks and ended up making five and acquiring a veteran backup quarterback via trade.

Here's a look at the new additions in the draft, and a few of the more intriguing undrafted free agent names the team signed post-draft.

Here's a list of the 19 Vikings Undrafted Free Agents.

Here's a look at the notable new additions:

Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 24 - Ohio State Guard Donovan Jackson

Round 3, Pick 38 - Maryland Wide Receiver Tai Felton

Round 5, Pick 1 - Georgia Edge Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Round 6, Pick 25 - Penn State Linebacker Kobe King

Round 6, Pick 26 - Pittsburgh Tight End Gavin Bartholomew

Undrafted Free Agents

Kansas Offensive Lineman Logan Brown

BYU Defensive End Tyler Batty

Minnesota Quarterback Max Brosmer

Kansas State Cornerback Keenan Garber

Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Joe Huber

Georgia Tight End Ben Yurosek

Source: Vikings.com

