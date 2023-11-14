Meet The Kittles: Two Kids From Iowa Living The NFL Dream

It surprises many Hawkeye football fans to hear the All-Pro NFL tight end George Kittle only caught 48 passes during his Iowa football career. His performance at the NFL combine caught the attention of NFL execs and the San Francisco 49ers made him a 5th-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Now, he is highly regarded as one of the best tight ends in all of football. But Kittle's success has been fueled by his biggest supporter. His wife, Claire.

NFL Films NFL Films loading...

According to a new video called NFL Films Presents: George and Claire Kittle, the two met at the University of Iowa when they were both freshmen. Claire Till was a member of the Iowa women's basketball team and a native of Dubuque. Kittle played football for the Hawkeyes after growing up in Iowa City. The two would get engaged after Kittle's rookie season with the 49ers. What attracted Claire to George? The same thing that pops up whenever you see a video of George online. His crazy, fun, personality. But that all disappears when he hits the playing field.

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

According to the NFL Films video, Kittle will do anything to help the team win. He is regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. But where Kittle excels is catching the football in the open field. Kittle has scored 35 touchdowns during his NFL career, all with the 49ers. He is currently on pace for a 1,000-yard receiving season and might flirt with double-digit touchdown receptions this season.

NFL Films NFL Films loading...

But as Kittle where he gets his inspiration to play the way he does? He credits his wife, Claire. The NFL Films video quotes Kittle as stating that her full support off the field gives him the confidence to go out and play his absolute best. In the end, the Kittles are just a couple of Iowa kids living the NFL dream. And we couldn't be more proud.

You can watch NFL Films Presents: George and Claire Kittle HERE.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta