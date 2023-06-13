Stanford Tops Texas, Punches Men’s College World Series Ticket
STANFORD, Calif. -- The Stanford Cardinal punched their ticket to the Men's College World Series on Monday night, posting a memorable 7-6 victory over Texas in a game that ended in odd fashion.
"Before you ask me a question, I'm going to ask you a question," Stanford coach David Esquer said after the win. "Have you ever seen an ending like that? Because I haven't."
Stanford (44-18) will advance to play top-seeded Wake Forest on Saturday. Texas (42-22), meanwhile, saw its season end just shy of its third consecutive appearance in the MCWS.
Tennessee and Southern Mississippi played for the final MCWS spot later Monday, in a game that started four hours late because of rain and lightning before the Volunteers posted a 5-0 victory.
This year's field has its usual mix of regulars among the eight teams, but it's a couple of relative newcomers that could provide the biggest storylines.
The Demon Deacons of Oral Roberts have been the dominant team in the country since February and are the first No. 1 national seed since 2018 to reach the MCWS. Wake Forest hasn't gone this far since its 1955 team won the national championship.
MCWS bracket play begins Friday with TCU (42-22) matched against Oral Roberts (51-12) and No. 2 Florida (50-15) against No. 7 Virginia (50-13). Saturday's slate, aside from Wake Forest-Stanford, will also include No. 5 LSU (48-15) against Tennessee (43-20) in a clash of SEC rivals.
2023 Men's College World Series Double elimination; all times ET.
Friday, June 16
Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. TCU; 2 p.m. on ESPN
Game 2: No. 7 Virginia vs. No. 2 Florida; 7 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, June 17
Game 3: No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 1 Wake Forest; 2 p.m. on ESPN
Game 4: Tennessee vs. No. 5 LSU; 7 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, June 18
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2; 2 p.m. on ESPN
Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2; 7 p.m. on ESPN
Monday, June 19
Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4; 2 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4; 7 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday, June 20
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6; 2 p.m. on ESPN
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8: 7 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday, June 21
Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9; 2 p.m. on ESPN
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10; 7 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday, June 22
Game 13 (if necessary): Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11 (if first loss); 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 14 (if necessary): Winner Gamer 12 vs. Loser Game 12 (if first loss); 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
MCWS Championship Series
Game 1: Saturday, June 24; 7 p.m. on ESPN
Game 2: Sunday, June 25; 3 p.m. on ESPN
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 26; 7 p.m. on ESPN