Departed Packers DC Barry Quickly Finds New NFL Home
That didn't last long. Joe Barry was let go by the Green Bay Packers after three years at DC, and quickly has found a new home.
According to Pro Football Talk, Barry has landed with the Miami Dolphins.
He will serve in a different role, and will report to new Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Barry will be joining Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff. Barry will be the team’s linebackers coach and run game coordinator.
Barry was the Packers defensive coordinator for three seasons, and had mediocre results along the way.
Following the season, the Packers opted to move on, and have made a hire, naming Jeff Hafley the new coordinator on the defensive side.
The Packers finished the season 9-8 and made a run to the NFC Divisional round in the first year with Jordan Love under center.
Source: Pro Football Talk and Packers.com
