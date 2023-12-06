Minnesota Vikings Announce Starter for Sunday at Las Vegas

The 6-6 Minnesota Vikings entered their bye week a week ago with key decision to make moving forward: who starts at Quarterback.

There is now some much-needed clarity at the games most important position.

On Wednesday, 2nd year Head Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Joshua Dobbs will remain the team's starter when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Dobbs has now appeared in four games with three starts for the Vikings since arriving via trade in early November. But Dobbs finished his last outing — a 12-10 loss to the Bears — 22-of-32 for 185 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.

It was a very rough outing last time out for Dobbs, who will hope to regroup and put his best out there on Sunday against the Raiders.

Dobbs took the league by storm when he arrived via trade in Minnesota, winning against the Falcons and Saints in back-to-back games. Since that time, the Vikings have dropped from 6-4 to 6-6 with losses to Denver and the Chicago Bears.

Although the Vikings currently occupy the #6 seed in the NFC, fans are restless over the fact that the playoff chances hang in the balance week in and week out the rest of the way.

The Vikings along with 3 other teams in the Wild Card race sit at 6-6, and an additional 2 teams in the conference are just one game out at 5-7.

Joshua Dobbs will trot out as the starter on Sunday afternoon for Minnesota in what many view as a must-win game. The only question left to ask is: how quickly would Coach O'Connell could turn to Jaren Hall or Nick Mullens if he struggles again?

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

