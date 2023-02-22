Michigan State Tops Indiana In Emotional Return

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gazed into the crowd, tears welling in his eyes, moments before his team played its first home game since a mass shooting on campus killed three students and hospitalized five more.

"It was one of those moments where I just said, 'I'm a lucky guy,'" Izzo recalled as his voice cracked with emotion. "I said to myself, 'I hope we can come through for you.'"

The Spartans did.

Tyson Walker shook off a slow start to score 23 points and lifted Michigan State to an 80-65 win over No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday night, eight days after the shooting ended lives, endangered others, and frightened an entire community.

"Izzo's teams play great. They play hard," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "They force you to play hard. If you don't meet that, you're going to lose."

The victims, survivors and first responders from the shooting were recognized with pregame remarks Tuesday night. There was also a moment of silence that was broken by the Michigan State band playing "MSU Shadows," when Izzo looked left, right, high and low at fans in the stands.