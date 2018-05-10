MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Singletary is back in football. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been hired as head coach of the Memphis franchise in the Alliance of American Football that will begin play next February.

Memphis joins Orlando and Atlanta as teams in the new league overseen by another Hall of Famer, Bill Polian, and TV executive Charlie Ebersol. Singletary's team will play home games in the Liberty Bowl.

Singletary previously coached for three NFL teams, including a head-coaching stint with San Francisco in which the 49ers went 18-22. He was the anchor of some staunch defenses in Chicago as a middle linebacker, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

The Alliance will feature eight teams playing a 10-week regular season beginning Feb. 9, 2019 — the weekend after the Super Bowl — on CBS. There will be two playoff rounds and a championship game on the weekend of April 26-28.

Polian is the head of football operations for the league. The longtime NFL general manager and executive helped recruit Steve Spurrier to coach the Orlando club and Brad Childress for Atlanta, with Michael Vick as an assistant.

