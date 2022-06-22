‘Minneapolis Miracle’ Duo Reunited On New Team

Surely one of the best moments in Vikings history was the Minneapolis Miracle. A last-second playoff heave that brings smiles to Viking fans' faces everywhere.

Now, just four and a half years later, both the quarterback and receiver that combined for that special play have reunited on a new team.

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills after the 2019 season, and now Quarterback Case Keenum has joined the Bills this offseason via trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Divisional Round - New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Despite the miracle play that advanced the Vikings in that year's postseason, Minnesota moved on from Keenum that offseason in favor of Kirk Cousins.

Keenum finished that storied season with an 11-3 record as a starter, 3,547 passing yards, and 22 touchdown passes.

Since departing Minnesota, Keenum has had stops in Denver, Washington, Cleveland, and now, Buffalo.

As for Diggs, he has been a big part of the Bills' recent offensive success, posting 2,760 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in just 2 seasons with the team.

While it's unlikely Keenum will connect with Diggs on the field any time soon, as he backs up Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen, it's always cool to see former teammates reunite elsewhere later in their respective careers.

The 2018 ESPYS - Show Getty Images loading...

Sources: Fox9 Minneapolis-St. Paul and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

Get our free mobile app