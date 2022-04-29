Minnesota Couple Score $66M Mega Millions Lottery Win

Mega Millions is truly an appropriate descriptor and name! The winning ticket was cashed in by, get this, a couple who have been playing the lottery, since their first date. According to www.arcamax.com:

(UPI) An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner. The couple selected the cash option and has won approximately $66.9 million before tax withholdings. The winning ticket was worth $110 million.

According to the story, the couple met back in 1990, when the lottery was just starting in Minnesota. They bought a ticket on their first date.

The wife has been using the same lottery numbers for years and has played faithfully since the end of 2021. The winning numbers were 2, 8, 14, 20, and 31 with a Mega Ball of 17. Minnesota hasn't had a Mega Millions jackpot winner since the state joined the game in 2010. The win also represents the largest prize claimed under Minnesota's new anonymity law.

Evidently, the couple that plays the lottery together, wins money together.

Here's to a long and happy ending for the couple. There was talk of buying a car and a house with some of the winnings.

