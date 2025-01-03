Minnesota Finalizes Injury Report: Will Aaron Jones Play vs. DET?
The Minnesota Vikings have had a remarkably healthy season thus far, and it looks as if that is set to continue into their Week 18 matchup at Detroit.
The two teams square off in a winner-take-the-1-seed matchup on Sunday Night Football, and there's a ton at stake.
Not only will the winner get the 1-seed, home field advantage, and a first-round bye, but the loser will fall all the way to the 5-seed and will have to start the playoffs with a road game the following week.
The Vikings are slim underdogs in the game, but they got as good of news injury wise as they could hope for on Friday afternoon:
The Vikings will have running back Aaron Jones in the lineup on Sunday night. Jones said earlier this week that he would play against the Lions despite a quad injury that limited his practice participation.
Linebacker Pat Jones II will not be playing, however. The Vikings ruled him out with the knee injury that he suffered on a low hit in last Sunday’s win over the Packers.
The team has a pair of defenders, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Fabian Moreau that are both listed as questionable. Other than that, it is a pretty clean bill of health for the Purple and Gold.
The Vikings and Lions clash on Sunday Night Football, a 7:20 start time on NBC.
