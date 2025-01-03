Minnesota Finalizes Injury Report: Will Aaron Jones Play vs. DET?

The Minnesota Vikings have had a remarkably healthy season thus far, and it looks as if that is set to continue into their Week 18 matchup at Detroit.

The two teams square off in a winner-take-the-1-seed matchup on Sunday Night Football, and there's a ton at stake.

Not only will the winner get the 1-seed, home field advantage, and a first-round bye, but the loser will fall all the way to the 5-seed and will have to start the playoffs with a road game the following week.

Get our free mobile app

The Vikings are slim underdogs in the game, but they got as good of news injury wise as they could hope for on Friday afternoon:

The Vikings will have running back Aaron Jones in the lineup on Sunday night. Jones said earlier this week that he would play against the Lions despite a quad injury that limited his practice participation. Linebacker Pat Jones II will not be playing, however. The Vikings ruled him out with the knee injury that he suffered on a low hit in last Sunday’s win over the Packers.

The team has a pair of defenders, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Fabian Moreau that are both listed as questionable. Other than that, it is a pretty clean bill of health for the Purple and Gold.

The Vikings and Lions clash on Sunday Night Football, a 7:20 start time on NBC.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

The 12 Best Single-Game Receiving Performances in Vikings History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien