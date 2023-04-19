Minnesota Native, 49ers QB Trey Lance Subject of Trade Calls

It's just about draft week and talks across the league are heating up for tradeable players, and one Minnesota native may have a new team sooner rather than later.

Trey Lance, who was taken 3rd overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, has reportedly been the subject of trade calls of late.

The Marshall, Minnesota native starred at North Dakota State, and was a highly touted prospect just a few years ago before recent injuries and the emergence of fellow youngster Brock Purdy have put his future up in the air.

According to an article from Pro Football Talk:

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, San Francisco has been fielding calls about a potential trade for Lance. Rapoport’s Wednesday morning reporting does not mention any teams with interest and notes no trade is imminent. But with the 49ers making it clear that Brock Purdy is likely the club’s starter when he’s healthy, teams have inquired about Lance.

Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch said at the annual league meeting last month that the 49ers would listen to a potential deal for anyone. But that doesn’t mean they would be inclined to make a trade.

Lance has played an extremely limited role for the team over his first two seasons, serving as the team's backup in 2021, and spending most of last season on injured reserve following just 2 starts.

In total Lance has attempted just 108 regular season passes in his career, and has thrown 5 touchdowns and added 1 more on the ground.

Lance could very well be a key asset on the move on the lead-up to or on draft night to boost the 49ers draft capital. As of now, San Francisco owns 11 picks in this year's draft, but none in the first two rounds.

The team currently has the aforementioned Purdy on the roster at Quarterback, and also signed veteran QB Sam Darnold in free agency.

Source: ProFootballTalk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)