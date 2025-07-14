One-time Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater had been having a very successful start to his high school coaching career, including a State Championship.

Per ESPN.com:

Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended from his position as a high school football coach in Miami for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players.

Bridgewater, 32, confirmed his suspension by Miami Northwestern in a Facebook post Sunday but said he remains committed to his alma mater.

"The suspension came from MNW and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you. So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE.

"And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."

Bridgewater led Miami Northwestern to a Class 3A state championship in his first season as the coach in 2024.

He returned to the NFL in December to serve as Jared Goff's backup with the Detroit Lions but did not appear in a regular-season game. In the playoffs, he completed his only pass attempt for 3 yards in a 45-31 loss against the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.