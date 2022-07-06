Minnesota Timberwolves 2022 Summer League Schedule in Vegas

The Minnesota Timberwolves just completed their most successful season in quite some time and now will be looking to build on that success this off-season.

Whether it was the NBA Draft, the trade for Rudy Goebert, or the development of young players in Summer League, the Wolves are looking holistically at their future success.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the schedule for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

- Friday July 8, 8 PM CT - Wolves v Nuggets - ESPN3

- Sunday July 10, 8 PM CT - Wolves v Grizzlies

- Wednesday July 13, 3 PM CT - Wolves v Bucks ESPN3

It is going to be very interesting to see what players shine in a Wolves jersey and could potentially be a part of the success of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022-2023.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their current roster, and their 2022-2023 schedule, you can visit their team website.