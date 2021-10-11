Minnesota Twins 2021 Diamond Award Winners

17th Annual Diamond Awards are voted by the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Twins Community Fund Board of Directors.

To no surprise, Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is the unanimous winner of the Most Valuable Twin Award for 2021. Polanco and other fellow teammates will receive their awards in a televised ceremony Friday, November 19 on Bally Sports North.

Polanco is also the recipient of the Charles O. Johnson Award for Most Improved Twin.

In a release by the Minnesota Twins, Polanco had a career year in 2021, batting .269 (158-for-588) with 35 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 98 RBI, 45 walks, 11 stolen bases, 97 runs scored, a .503 slugging percentage and an .826 OPS in a team-leading 152 games. He led the Twins in most offensive categories while setting single-season career highs in slugging percentage, home runs, and RBI. He ranked second among major-league switch hitters in home runs and third in RBI, both the top single-season marks by a switch hitter in Twins history (1961-present). Polanco also became the fifth player in Twins history with 30-plus doubles, 30-plus home runs, 90-plus RBI, and 10-plus stolen bases in a season, joining Brian Dozier (2016-17), Gary Gaetti (1986-87), Kirby Puckett (1986) and Tony Oliva (1964).

Other teammates joining Polanco in the Diamond Awards include: