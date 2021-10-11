Minnesota Twins 2021 Diamond Award Winners
17th Annual Diamond Awards are voted by the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Twins Community Fund Board of Directors.
To no surprise, Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is the unanimous winner of the Most Valuable Twin Award for 2021. Polanco and other fellow teammates will receive their awards in a televised ceremony Friday, November 19 on Bally Sports North.
Polanco is also the recipient of the Charles O. Johnson Award for Most Improved Twin.
In a release by the Minnesota Twins, Polanco had a career year in 2021, batting .269 (158-for-588) with 35 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 98 RBI, 45 walks, 11 stolen bases, 97 runs scored, a .503 slugging percentage and an .826 OPS in a team-leading 152 games. He led the Twins in most offensive categories while setting single-season career highs in slugging percentage, home runs, and RBI. He ranked second among major-league switch hitters in home runs and third in RBI, both the top single-season marks by a switch hitter in Twins history (1961-present). Polanco also became the fifth player in Twins history with 30-plus doubles, 30-plus home runs, 90-plus RBI, and 10-plus stolen bases in a season, joining Brian Dozier (2016-17), Gary Gaetti (1986-87), Kirby Puckett (1986) and Tony Oliva (1964).
Other teammates joining Polanco in the Diamond Awards include:
- Former Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz is the winner of the Bob Allison Award given to the Twins player who exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit, and leadership both on and off the field
- Former Twins right-handed pitcher José Berríos is the winner of the Joseph W. Haynes Award given to the Twins Pitcher of the Year
- Right-handed pitcher Bailey Ober is the winner of the Bill Boni Award given to the Twins Most Outstanding Rookie
- Left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers is the winner of the Carl R. Pohlad Outstanding Community Service Award
- Andrelton Simmons is the winner of the Jim Kaat Award (former Twins pitcher) for Twins Defensive Player of the Year
- 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson is the winner of the Mike Augustin “Media Good Guy” Award demonstrating an engaging candor with the media across multiple platforms