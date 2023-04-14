Minnesota Twins 9-Run 1st Inning Tops New York Yankees

NEW YORK -- — Michael A. Taylor, rookie Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit consecutive homers in a nine-run first inning, and the Minnesota Twins routed the New York Yankees 11-2 on Thursday night.

“That was crazy,” Correa said. “We had a blast doing that. It was a lot of fun.” Taylor homered twice and drove in four runs from the No. 9 spot in the batting order.

Joe Ryan (3-0) struck out 10 and walked none while allowing one run and three hits over seven innings. Ryan reached double digits in strikeouts after achieving the feat once in his first 33 starts.

Get our free mobile app

“I’ve never been a part of an inning, especially right at the beginning of a game, like that,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s beyond setting the tone. It’s just a great inning and a memorable one, too.”

Jhonny Brito (2-1), coming off wins in his first two major league starts, gave up seven runs and six hits in two-thirds of an inning as his ERA climbed from 6.75. Minnesota went 3 for 3 with three doubles on his sinker.

Minnesota, which had lost 13 of its previous 16 games against the Yankees, had its highest-scoring inning against New York in a top of the first that took 28 minutes. Julien became eighth player since 1974 to have his first two major league hits in same inning, according to STATS.

Aaron Judge went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, ending his career-high 45-game on-base streak end. It was the third-longest streak by a Yankee since 1942.

Minnesota RHP Louie Varland, who made his major league debut September 7 in the Bronx, will be called up to oppose New York LHP Nestor Cortes (2-0, 2.61) Friday. Varland is being added because the Twins are skipping Kenta Maeda’s turn and pushing RHP Tyler Mahle to Saturday.

The first pitch is 6:05 PM Friday on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.