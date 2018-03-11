Minnesota Twins Agree to Terms with Pitcher Lance Lynn

Minnesota Twins Agree to Terms with Pitcher Lance Lynn

Getty Images

Minnesota Twins fans have been clamoring for a big time free agent signing this offseason and even though the Twins haven't delivered on a "BIG" name, they have certainly made some moves and added depth to a team that went to the postseason a year ago.

The latest move happened on Saturday as they reportedly signed pitcher Lance Lynn to a one year deal.

Lynn was one of a few free agents still yet to sign with a team as spring training is under way and the deal makes sense for both Lynn and the Twins.

The Twins add a veteran pitcher who can help continue to bolster their pitching lineup while Lynn can have flexibility once the season ends.

There are still some decent names available both from a pitching and position player perspective, so we will have to wait and see if the Twins add any more players before the season begins.

Filed Under: Lance Lynn, Minnesota Twins, MLB, Pro Sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls