Minnesota Twins Agree to Terms with Pitcher Lance Lynn

Minnesota Twins fans have been clamoring for a big time free agent signing this offseason and even though the Twins haven't delivered on a "BIG" name, they have certainly made some moves and added depth to a team that went to the postseason a year ago.

The latest move happened on Saturday as they reportedly signed pitcher Lance Lynn to a one year deal.

Lynn was one of a few free agents still yet to sign with a team as spring training is under way and the deal makes sense for both Lynn and the Twins.

The Twins add a veteran pitcher who can help continue to bolster their pitching lineup while Lynn can have flexibility once the season ends.