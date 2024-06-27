Minnesota Twins Past D-Backs, Miranda Bases Clearing 3-Run Double

PHOENIX -- — Jose Miranda hit an early three-run double, Simeon Woods Richardson pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Miranda hit the first of two doubles in the second inning off Ryne Nelson (5-6) and the Twins piled on from there.

Willi Castro hit a two-run homer, Trevor Lamach doubled twice and one of baseball’s best offenses banged out 14 hits, including eight for extra bases to bounce back from a 5-4 loss in the series opener.

“It was a really good offensive day,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Every segment of the lineup was productive, had hard hit balls. We really brought some of the ideas that we talked about before the game into the game and it came together nicely."

It was more than enough for Woods Richardson (3-1), who allowed three runs on four hits and struck out four with two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

The D-Backs Ryne Nelson allowed six runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and two hit batters. Nelson gave up a sacrifice fly to Byron Buxton in the third inning, then consecutive run-scoring doubles to Lamach and Carlos Correa in the fourth that put the Twins up 6-0.

The series wraps Thursday as RHP David Festa, Minnesota's top pitching prospect, will pitch the finale after RHP Chris Paddack went on the injured list with right arm fatigue. LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-4, 5.71 ERA) pitches for Arizona.

The first pitch is 2:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.