Twins Squander In Extras, Braves Score Four In The 10th

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Matt Olson drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice, Travis d’Arnaud added an RBI single and Ramón Laureano put the game away with a two-run double as the Atlanta Braves scored four times in the 10th inning to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Olson’s grounder to second scored the automatic runner as second baseman Edouard Julien’s throw home wasn’t in time. D’Arnaud and Laureano followed with one-out hits as Atlanta rallied against Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran (6-8).

Duran allowed four runs — three earned — and four hits.

The Braves, who led 4-0 before the Twins rallied late, won for the eighth time in 10 games. They trail Philadelphia by 6 games in the National League East and hold the final wild-card spot in the NL by 3 1/2 games over the New York Mets.

Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias (4-1) blew a save after allowing Trevor Larnach's game-tying RBI double to score an inherited runner with two outs in the eighth. Pierce Johnson allowed two runs in the 10th but struck out Matt Wallner with the tying run at first to end it.

Larnach and Julien had RBI doubles and Wallner added an RBI single in Minnesota's three-run seventh. Larnach had three hits and drove in three runs.

The Twins have lost seven of nine and trail Cleveland and Kansas City by 2 1/2 games in the AL Central. They control the final wild-card spot in the AL by four games over Boston.

The final game of the series is Wednesday with LHP Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA) will starting for Atlanta, while Minnesota counters with rookie RHP David Festa (2-3, 5.20). The first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.