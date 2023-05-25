Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa May Land On IL

Minnesota Twins&#8217; Carlos Correa May Land On IL

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has a foot injury that could land him on the injured list, manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday.


An MRI exam confirmed a muscle strain in the arch of Correa's left foot in addition to plantar fasciitis in his heel.

"I think we get to Friday and some of our decisions might be made for us," Baldelli said when asked about a trip to the 10-day injured list.

Correa, 28, was not in the lineup against the visiting San Francisco Giants for the second straight day Wednesday.

The two-time All-Star is batting .213 with six homers, 24 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 44 games this season.

On Wednesday, Edouard Julien returned to the leadoff spot and hit a home run, knocked in two runs, and scored twice to lead Minnesota to a 7-1 win over the Giants, ending the Twins' three-game losing streak.

 

Joe Ryan gave up six hits, struck out four, and allowed a run in season-low five innings in picking up his seventh win in eight decisions. Four relievers finished up on a day San Francisco left 15 runners on base and went 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

