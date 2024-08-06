Twins Shutout Cubs, Festa Career High 9 K’s

CHICAGO -- — David Festa struck out a career-high nine over five innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Monday night.

Minnesota drew within 3 1/2 games of AL Central-leading Cleveland, the closest the Twins have been to first place since before play on May 18.

Making his fifth big league start since his debut on June 27, Festa (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks while throwing 82 pitches, one more than the previous high for the 24-year-old right-hander.

“It really just comes down to execution,” Festa said. “I thought I didn’t execute enough important pitches in the first couple outings. There’s been guys on, but I’ve made that important pitch, and I’m just happy about that.”

Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax finished a four-hitter, with Jax getting three outs for his eighth save in 12 chances.

Royce Lewis hit a third-inning sacrifice fly and Manuel Margot homered in the fifth off Kyle Hendricks (3-10), who allowed five hits in six innings. Ryan Jeffers grounded into a run-scoring double play in the ninth.

Twins RHP Pablo López (10-7, 4.65) gets the start Tuesday seeking his third consecutive winning decision. LHP Shota Imanaga (8-2, 3.09) starts for the Cubs with three straight no-decisions following a July 10 win at Baltimore.

Coverage of Minnesota Twins baseball is on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

