CHICAGO -- — Brooks Lee and Manuel Margot drove in runs in the 11th inning and the Minnesota Twins topped the Chicago White Sox 8-6 on Monday night.

Lee's second RBI single of his sixth big league game scored automatic runner Max Kepler. Byron Buxton raced home from third on Margot's soft groundout, and the Twins won their third straight while improving to 8-0 against the major league-worst White Sox this season.

The 23-year-old Lee made his debut last Wednesday and has jumped right in on a hot-swinging Twins team. The infielder has hit safely in all his games and is batting .458 (11 for 24).

Twins starter Chris Paddack allowed two runs and three hits in five innings after being reinstated from the 15-day injured list. The right-hander walked two, struck out three and threw 78 pitches as he came back from right arm fatigue.

Jhoan Duran (5-3) pitched a hitless 10th for the win. Kody Funderburk, the seventh Twins reliever, worked a perfect inning for his first career save.

Jared Shuster (1-2) allowed both runs in the 11th and took the loss as the White Sox fell a season-worst 41 games below .500 (26-67).

Chicago's Nicky Lopez looped a double in the eighth for his second hit and RBI of the game, tying it at 6.

Carlos Correa hit a towering solo homer to cap a four-run seventh that put the Twins ahead 6-5. Correa’s 12th homer followed Matt Wallner's two-run drive off reliever Jordan Leasure that tied it 5-all.

Trevor Larnach also went deep as the Twins extended their team-record home run streak to 26 games.

The Twins send RHP Bailey Ober (8-4, 4.12 ERA) to the mound against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (6-3, 3.13) on Tuesday as coverage begins at 6:30 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

