The Minnesota Twins wasted another stellar performance by Joe Ryan, who pitched six scoreless innings. Nick Gordon hit his first homer of the season, and Trevor Larnach had a sacrifice fly. But, as Hanser Alberto opened the 10th inning on second as the automatic runner and advanced on Elvis Andrus' sacrifice, Tim Anderson bounced to the shortstop while Andres Benintendi lined a clean single into left against Caleb Thielbar (0-1).

The dismal Chicago White Sox (9-21) walk it off with a 3-2 victory Tuesday in the south side of Chicago.

“I was just trying to put it in play, put a good swing on something and, at the worst, make them make a play,” Benintendi said.

It was Benintendi's first start since he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch on Friday night. Minnesota wasted another stellar performance by Joe Ryan, who pitched six scoreless innings.

Nick Gordon hit his first homer of the season, and Trevor Larnach had a sacrifice fly.

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have game-2 Wednesday as White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the mound. He is 0-1 with a 7.07 ERA in his last three starts. Right-hander Louie Varland (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is expected to make his second start of the season for the Twins, stepping into the rotation after Tyler Mahle was sidelined by an elbow injury.

